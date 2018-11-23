Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/professional-diversity-network-ipdn-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-46.html.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.