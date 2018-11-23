PrismChain Price Hits $0.0007 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. PrismChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar. One PrismChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000223 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000056 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PrismChain Profile

PrismChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com . PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrismChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

