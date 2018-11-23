Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report sales of $228.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.06 million. Pra Group reported sales of $205.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $888.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.53 million to $894.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $954.30 million, with estimates ranging from $930.28 million to $967.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,747 shares in the company, valued at $711,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $56,679.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $162,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 482,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

PRAA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,827. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

