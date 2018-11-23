Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 226,496 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,496 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $45,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 427,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 9.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

