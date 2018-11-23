Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96,952 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of II-VI worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,096. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

