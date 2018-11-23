Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 50,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.29 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $106.67.
