Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 50,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.29 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/pimco-total-return-etf-bond-stake-raised-by-miracle-mile-advisors-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.