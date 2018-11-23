Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,080 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,924,000 after purchasing an additional 174,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,918,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DUK opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

