Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 40.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 80.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $32,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $474,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

ZEN opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,858 shares of company stock worth $6,363,480. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-new-position-in-zendesk-inc-zen.html.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.