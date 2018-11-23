Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.44. 25,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,695. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

