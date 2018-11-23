PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.92. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 870915 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Biofuel; and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

