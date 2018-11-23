Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Perspecta worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of PRSP opened at $20.65 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

