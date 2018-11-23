Paylocity (PCTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein revenues exceeded expectation but earnings missed the same. Decline in Implementation services and other revenues was a dampener. We note that the SaaS network infrastructure, which Paylocity mainly operates on, is prone to cyber threats and security breaches. Also, competition in the payroll processing sector from new entrants as well as existing players remains a concern. However, the company is benefiting from client wins and a rise in ARPU from clients adopting new products. For the last few quarters, clients moving from traditional payroll service providers to the company’s SaaS based services contributed significantly to its revenues. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 198.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.19. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $4,551,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,114 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,295. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,823,000 after acquiring an additional 201,089 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,160,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 564,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,304,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.