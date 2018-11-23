Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.82.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $10,579,076. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Story: How is inflation measured?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.