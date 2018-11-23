Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.82.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $10,579,076. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

