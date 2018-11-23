Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 823.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1,777.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 14.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,890 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Paychex by 87.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,117 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.33 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

