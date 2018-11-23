Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.42. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 162145 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

