Patricia D. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGE stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

