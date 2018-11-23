Pandacoin Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $631.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

