P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 51.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 144.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $56.44 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.07. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

