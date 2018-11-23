OurPet’s (OPCO) & AptarGroup (ATR) Head to Head Comparison

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get OurPet's alerts:

90.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OurPet’s and AptarGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.59 $1.74 million N/A N/A AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.63 $220.03 million $3.44 30.09

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than OurPet’s.

Profitability

This table compares OurPet’s and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65% AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OurPet’s and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00

AptarGroup has a consensus price target of $102.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Summary

AptarGroup beats OurPet’s on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OurPet’s

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OurPet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OurPet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.