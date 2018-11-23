Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Director Sells $108,905.00 in Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director John D. Erickson sold 2,300 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $108,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 135,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Otter Tail by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 48,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

