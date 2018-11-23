Organovo (ONVO) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 546,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 867,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative net margin of 732.47% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 273,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

