OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a mkt perform rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,118. The firm has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $130,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at $884,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,774 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 583.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 710,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 606,709 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 50.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

