Oppenheimer Analysts Give SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) a $170.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

