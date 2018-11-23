Oppenheimer Analysts Give SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) a $170.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.