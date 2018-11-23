OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 901,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,131,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
ONCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.28.
About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.
