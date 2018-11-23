Old National Bancorp (ONB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 826.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,845,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 572,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 221.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,035,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 317,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

