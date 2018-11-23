Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

