NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Stake Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. NxStage Medical makes up about 0.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.27% of NxStage Medical worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,792,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,885,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXTM. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTM opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -132.14 and a beta of -0.05. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.07 million. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm-stake-lessened-by-elo-mutual-pension-insurance-co.html.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.