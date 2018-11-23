NVIDIA (NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.28.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.