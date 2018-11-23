Nuvista Energy (NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at CIBC

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Nuvista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.30.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.06. 382,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$380,800.00. Also, insider Michael Lawford purchased 5,330 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$40,028.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,530 shares of company stock valued at $475,047 over the last ninety days.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

