NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Insider Matthew Link Sells 2,582 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Matthew Link sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $160,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00.

Shares of NUVA opened at $63.22 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 45.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuVasive by 163.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $183,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

