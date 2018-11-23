NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $295.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.20 million. NuVasive posted sales of $271.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $5,262,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 289.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NuVasive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 121,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $63.36. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

