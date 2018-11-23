Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk reported in line earnings but beat sales estimates in third-quarter 2018. However, the company remains optimistic about Ozempic and results for oral semaglutide. It is looking forward to make the first oral GLP-1 treatment available for people with type II diabetes. The company also made someorganizational changes aimed at boosting innovation in its R&D organization and redirecting resources in other parts of the organization to drive growth further. The company’s acquisition of Ziylo will provide it with the latter’s synthetic glucose binding molecules that will enable it todevelop glucose responsive insulins. The company’s expansion of its biopharm business also bodes well.Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Cfra restated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NVO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 81,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,284. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

