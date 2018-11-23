Northern Trust Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $154,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $85,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of PRTK opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/northern-trust-corp-has-4-17-million-holdings-in-paratek-pharmaceuticals-inc-prtk.html.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.