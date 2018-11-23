Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jack A. Fusco purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 564,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,424,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,701.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

