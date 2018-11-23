Noir Tops One Day Volume of $1,007.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,007.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00128307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00191647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.09128754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 18,728,904 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.