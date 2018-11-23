Noble Energy (NBL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a $43.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

