Nicholas C. Taylor Purchases 10,650 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) CEO Nicholas C. Taylor purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $42,387.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 942,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,184. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

