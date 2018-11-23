Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/nextera-energy-partners-lp-nep-shares-bought-by-kayne-anderson-capital-advisors-lp.html.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.