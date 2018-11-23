Newport Trust Co Sells 24,493 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $192,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3,604.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1,855.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in State Street by 1,151.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri acquired 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

