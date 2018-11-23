Newport Trust Co Has $70.81 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348,341 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.73% of Valvoline worth $70,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Valvoline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after buying an additional 1,450,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Valvoline by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,049,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after buying an additional 684,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Valvoline by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 1,262,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after buying an additional 134,770 shares during the last quarter.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $31,930.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $20.14 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

