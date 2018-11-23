Nerva Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,354.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,354.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00128431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00191942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.56 or 0.09004929 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

