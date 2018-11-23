Neovasc (NVCN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of NVCN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.44. Neovasc has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 2,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203,204 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

