Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGS shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 13,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $303,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,940.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth $351,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGS opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.91 and a beta of 1.32. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

