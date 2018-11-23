Natixis Has $114.78 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $114,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

