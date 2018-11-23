National Retail Properties (NNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.77

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 62900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Retail Properties (NNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.77” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/national-retail-properties-nnn-hits-new-12-month-high-at-49-77.html.

About National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.