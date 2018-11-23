National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIZZ. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.17. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 51.15%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

