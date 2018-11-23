National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.