National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,952 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,997,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,195,000 after purchasing an additional 514,250 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,951,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 895,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 899,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,421,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

NYCB opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

