Mustang Bio (MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBIO. ValuEngine downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 528.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 271.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 132.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

