MRC Global Inc (MRC) Shares Sold by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 89.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,910 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Broadview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 333,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,302,000 after buying an additional 449,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000.

MRC Global stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.66. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

